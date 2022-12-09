UrduPoint.com

Global Economic Chiefs Laud China's 'decisive' Zero-Covid Reversal

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Global economic chiefs laud China's 'decisive' zero-Covid reversal

Huangshan, China, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :Global economic leaders on Friday hailed China's move away from its hardline zero-Covid policy, with the IMF chief saying the "decisive actions" would help revive growth both in the country and globally.

The relaxation would help to shore up a world economy struggling with the impact of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the head of the World Trade Organization said after the conference in the eastern city of Huangshan, hosted by outgoing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Beijing on Wednesday announced a loosening of its zero-tolerance approach to coronavirus outbreaks, ending large-scale lockdowns and allowing some positive cases to isolate at home following widespread protests against the restrictions.

The decision indicated that the world's second-largest economy is finally shifting towards living with Covid after years of grinding curbs stifled growth.

"We welcome very much the decisive actions taken by the Chinese authorities... to recalibrate the Covid policies so as to create a better impetus for the revival of growth in China," Kristalina Georgieva said at a press briefing with the heads of other major economic institutions.

The effort to boost vaccination rates and anti-viral treatments "is very good for the Chinese people, but also important for Asia and the rest of the world", Georgieva added.

"China's performance matters (not just) to China -- it matters to the world economy as well."

Related Topics

IMF World Ukraine Russia China From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

2 hours ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

3 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

3 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.