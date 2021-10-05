Global economic growth to 'moderate slightly' this year: IMF

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Global economic growth will slow this year as countries face high inflation and debt and a widening divide between rich and poor nations, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva will warn Tuesday.

"We now expect growth to moderate slightly this year," Georgieva is to say in a speech at Bocconi University in Milan, according to prepared remarks released by the IMF.

She adds that while richer nations will see economic growth trends back to where they were before the pandemic by 2022, "most emerging and developing countries will take many more years to recover."