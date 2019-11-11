UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Economy Likely To Sharply Slow Down This Year: KIEP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 11:40 AM

Global economy likely to sharply slow down this year: KIEP

SEJONG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :South Korea's state-run economic think tank forecast Monday that global economic growth could slow to 2.9 percent this year due mainly to the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

The latest estimate represents a sharp decline from 3.8 percent and 3.6 percent in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

The Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP) forecast that the world economy could rebound next year by expanding 3.2 percent as growth in most emerging countries could perk up amid a slowdown in major economies.

The think tank forecast that the U.S. economy could grow 2.3 percent this year before slowing to 2 percent in 2020, compared with 2.9 percent in 2018.

The institute also estimated the Chinese economy could expand 6.2 percent this year before slowing to 6 percent in 2020, down from 6.6 percent in 2018.

Related Topics

World China Tank 2017 2018 2020 From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif's ticket to London cancelled

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 November 2019

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebrations marking Pr ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank reports 5.2 percent increas ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.