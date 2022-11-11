UrduPoint.com

Global Food Import Bill To Jump To Record $1.9 Trillion: FAO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Global food import bill to jump to record $1.9 trillion: FAO

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Global spending on food imports is expected to reach a record $1.94 trillion in 2022, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization warned Friday, a 10 percent jump compared to the previous year due to rising prices.

The new forecast would mark "an all-time high", and is due to the depreciating values of currencies against the US Dollar -- the main Currency of exchange on international markets -- as well as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukraine and Russia are agricultural superpowers, with more than 30 nations reliant on them for wheat and sunflower oil exports.

"The bulk of the increase in the (global food import) bill is accounted for by high-income countries, due mostly to higher world prices, while volumes are also expected to rise," the report said.

Consequences will be more dramatic for economically vulnerable countries, it added.

"For instance, the aggregate food import bill for the group of low-income countries is expected to remain almost unchanged even though it is predicted to shrink by 10 percent in volume terms, pointing to a growing accessibility issue for these countries," the FAO said.

Sub-Saharan Africa, already hard-hit by malnutrition, is expected to spend $4.8 billion more on food imports, despite a decrease in volumes.

"These are alarming signs from a food security perspective," FAO said.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Exchange Exports Import Dollar Russia Agriculture Oil Market From Wheat Billion

Recent Stories

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to ..

Power generation capacity sufficient in country to meet load demand, NA told

1 hour ago
 LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea aga ..

LHC Judge asks CJ to form larger bench on plea against Imran Khan's disqualifica ..

3 hours ago
 Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Ba ..

Air Chief Marshal witnesses opening ceremony of Bahrain Air Show

3 hours ago
 Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice o ..

Justice Aamer Farooq takes oath as Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment i ..

Abu Dhabi expresses keen interest for investment in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.