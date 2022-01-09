UrduPoint.com

Global Food Prices Rose "sharply" During 2021: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Global food prices rose "sharply" during 2021: UN

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The UN's benchmark food and commodity prices index rose sharply on average through 2021, compared with the previous year, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

The Rome-based agency's Food price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices, averaged 125.7 points - a 28.1 per cent increase over 2020.

FAO Senior Economist Abdolreza Abbassian explained that, normally, high prices are expected to ease as production increases to match demand.

This time, however, the consistently high cost of inputs, the ongoing global pandemic and ever more volatile climatic conditions "leave little room for optimism about a return to more stable market conditions even in 2022." At the end of the year, world food prices fell slightly, as international prices for vegetable oils and sugar fell significantly, the data shows.

The Food Price Index averaged 133.7 points, a 0.9 per cent decline from November, but was still up 23.1 per cent from the same month the year before. Only dairy posted a rise that month.

The Cereal Price Index also decreased 0.6 per cent; for the full year, however, it reached its highest annual level since 2012, rising 27.2 per cent.

Biggest gainers were maize, up 44.

1 per cent, and wheat, gaining 31.3 per cent. One of the world's other key staple foods, rice, lost 4 per cent.

The Vegetable Oil Price Index declined 3.3 percent in December, due to lower global import demand, that may be linked to concerns over the impact of rising COVID-19 cases, which have led to delays in the supply chain.

For the year as a whole, the Oil Index reached an all-time high, increasing 65.8 per cent compared with 2020.

Another key staple, sugar, dropped by 3.1 per cent last month from November, reaching a five-month low.

FAO analysts said this shows concerns over the impact of the Omicron variant on global demand as well as a weaker Brazilian Real, combined with lower ethanol prices.

For the year as a whole, the Sugar Price Index rose 29.8 per cent, reaching its highest level since 2016.

The Meat Price Index was "broadly stable" in December, but rose 12.7 per cent through the year as a whole.

Dairy was the only category where prices increased in the last month of the year, rising 1.8 per cent on November, mostly because of lower milk production in Western Europe and Oceania.

Cheese prices declined marginally last month, but for the year overall, the Dairy Price Index averaged 16.9 per cent higher than 2020.

Related Topics

World United Nations Import Europe Agriculture Oil Same Price Brazilian Real May November December 2016 2020 Market From Wheat (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

28 minutes ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

28 minutes ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

28 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate ove ..

Foreign Minister condoles with Chairman Senate over demise of brother

28 minutes ago
 AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judic ..

AKF lambastes New Delhi for committing extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

28 minutes ago
 Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani o ..

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over demise of his younger brot ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.