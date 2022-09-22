UrduPoint.com

Global Fund Says Raises $14.25 Bln To Fight Deadly Diseases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 06:00 AM

Global Fund says raises $14.25 bln to fight deadly diseases

New York, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria on Wednesday raised $14.25 billion at a donor conference led by US President Joe Biden, executive director Peter Sands said.

The amount fell nearly $4 billion short of the $18 billion the organization was targeting as part of its goals to eradicate the three deadly diseases by 2030.

Notably, no pledge was made by the United Kingdom, which gave the second-highest amount in 2019, or by Italy.

Nevertheless, Sands hailed the sums pledged as key to tackling diseases worldwide.

"What's happened today is actually an unparalleled mobilization of resources for Global Health.

We're talking $14.25 billion without two of the Global Fund's largest donors who we fully expect to pledge in due course."The $18-billion target was aimed at getting back on track to end AIDS, TB and malaria by 2030, recovering ground lost during the Covid pandemic and saving 20 million lives over the next three years.

The Global Fund was created in 2002. It brings together governments, multilateral agencies, bilateral partners, civil society groups and the private sector to tackle the three deadly diseases, with new funding cycles usually every three years.

Related Topics

AIDS Civil Society Italy United Kingdom 2019 Billion Million

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

12 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

13 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

13 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

13 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

13 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.