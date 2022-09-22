Global Fund says raises $14.25 bln to fight deadly diseases

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria on Wednesday raised $14.25 billion at a donor conference led by US President Joe Biden, executive director Peter Sands said.

The amount fell nearly $4 billion short of the $18 billion the organization was targeting as part of its goals to eradicate the three deadly diseases by 2030.

Notably, no pledge was made by the United Kingdom, which gave the second-highest amount in 2019, or by Italy.

Nevertheless, Sands hailed the sums pledged as key to tackling diseases worldwide.

"What's happened today is actually an unparalleled mobilization of resources for Global Health.

We're talking $14.25 billion without two of the Global Fund's largest donors who we fully expect to pledge in due course."The $18-billion target was aimed at getting back on track to end AIDS, TB and malaria by 2030, recovering ground lost during the Covid pandemic and saving 20 million lives over the next three years.

The Global Fund was created in 2002. It brings together governments, multilateral agencies, bilateral partners, civil society groups and the private sector to tackle the three deadly diseases, with new funding cycles usually every three years.