Global Gas Demand Expected To Decline By 65 Bln Cubic Meters In 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Global gas demand expected to decline by 65 bln cubic meters in 2022

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :The world's demand for gas is expected to decrease by 65 billion cubic meters in 2022, with 55 billion cubic meters falling on the 27 European Union countries, head of Russian gas giant Gazprom Alexei Miller said on Wednesday.

According to preliminary estimates, the decline in global gas demand in 2022 is equal to 65 billion cubic meters, and "55 billion cubic meters from this 65 billion fall on the 27 European countries," Gazprom said in a statement, citing Miller as speaking at a year-end meeting.

Miller said 2022 turned out to be very difficult, with energy markets experiencing great changes, noting that at the start of the year, such changes could be described as extreme volatility, and by the end of the year, it became clear that the markets are undergoing turbulence.

According to preliminary long-term forecasts, global gas consumption would grow by 20 percent over the next 20 years, he said, adding that in this context, Gazprom is reflecting on the future, the company's new projects and energy security in general.

