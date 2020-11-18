UrduPoint.com
Global Giants Bring Mideast Music Into Pay-per-stream Era

Wed 18th November 2020

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Arab music industry -- plagued by rampant piracy, free YouTube clips and dated channels -- is the new target for global streaming giants intent on bringing the outmoded business into the digital era.

After their successes in Europe and the Americas, online platforms are looking to invest in emerging markets in the middle East and North Africa (MENA), and capture their large populations of hyper-connected youth.

In a region plagued by political turmoil and economic crises, streaming giant Spotify is hoping to blow the dust off a Mideast business that has failed to keep up in a world of paid-for digital content.

"We arrived with a fully Arabic service, localised playlists and a local team," Claudius Boller, Spotify's Middle East and Africa managing director, told AFP.

"We are only just getting started."Global streaming revenues grew by 22.9 percent to $11.4 billion in 2019, accounting for more than half of recorded music business for the first time, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry.

But after its heyday in the 1990s and 2000s, the Arab pop music industry has declined over the past decade in the upheaval that followed the Arab Spring anti-government uprisings.

