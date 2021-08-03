UrduPoint.com

Global Growth Worries Drag Dow, S&P 500 Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 02:10 AM

Global growth worries drag Dow, S&P 500 lower

New York, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished mostly lower Monday after global growth worries eroded gains made earlier in the session.

The yield on the 10-year US Treasury note, a proxy for medium-term growth expectations, sank below 1.2 percent in a sign of jitters over the economy's recovery.

The drop followed last week's US data that showed strong second-quarter growth, but at a level below analyst's expectations.

Data released Monday from the Institute for Supply Management also showed manufacturing industry growth below market expectations due to ongoing supply shortages and bottlenecks.

"Investors are turning cautious, fearing growth could be slowing," said Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.

3 percent at 34,838.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 slipped 0.2 percent to 4,387.16, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index edged up 0.1 percent to 14,681.07.

DataTrek Research pointed to Google search data that showed an uptick in searches about Covid-19 as the Delta variant has spread, as well as Apple Mobility data that showed people walking and driving less.

Those figures are "a worrisome combination," amounting to a "classic recipe for a growth scare," DataTrek said in a note.

This week's Calendar includes the July jobs report, as well as earnings from General Motors and Marriott International, among others.

Among individual companies, fintech company Square jumped 10.2 percent after announcing the $29 billion acquisition of Australia's fast-growing buy-now, pay-later firm Afterpay.

Related Topics

Google Australia Company July Stocks Apple Market From Industry General Motors Dow Jones Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breas ..

WHO, UNICEF issue joint statement to promote breastfeeding-friendly environments

2 hours ago
 Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receiv ..

Around 142 Pakistani undergraduate students receive US Scholarships

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international ..

Saif bin Zayed Academy receives five international accreditations

3 hours ago
 UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afgha ..

UN Not Discussing Peacekeepers Deployment in Afghanistan Yet - Security Council ..

2 hours ago
 94 more tested positive for coronavirus

94 more tested positive for coronavirus

2 hours ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building cons ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain hails PUC for building consensus on Paigham-e-Pakistan's ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.