Global Installed Solar Capacity Rises 25 Pct In 2022: Report

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

HOUSTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) --:Global cumulative capacity of installed and commissioned PV rose by more than 25 percent in 2022 due to post-COVID-19 price hikes and geo-political fights, said a report issued by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) on Friday.

The figure reached about 1.

2 TW by the end of 2022, and China continued to be the country with the largest installed capacity, according to the Snapshot of Global PV Markets 2023 issued by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Last year, 240 GW of new solar photovoltaic systems were installed and commissioned worldwide, which resulted in the cumulative capacity reaching 1,185 GW, said the report published by the IEEFA weekly review, citing data from PV Tech.

