UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Kashmiri Diaspora Needs A 'united Front' To Pull Off Kashmir's Freedom: Fai

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Global Kashmiri diaspora needs a 'united front' to pull off Kashmir's freedom: Fai

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :A prominent Kashmiri leader, voicing his outrage over the escalating atrocities by Indian occupation forces in Kashmir, has made a clarion call for a "united front" among the Kashmiri diaspora to accomplish the ultimate objective -- the UN-promised right to self-determination.

"It's imperative at this stage in our history for the global Kashmir diaspora to recognize that real change is needed and cannot happen without a change in the way that we do business," Ghulam Nabi Fai, secretary-general of the Washington-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum, said at a webinar attended by representatives of more than two dozens diaspora organizations.

"Foremost, what is needed is a united front among Kashmiri diaspora that will inspire the people as well -- a united leadership to demonstrate to them that we are Kashmiris first and foremost, and not simply members of some little political offshoots or an organization that has no real mandate," he said.

"Only a united Kashmiri diaspora can unite the people on the ground; only a united people can bring about the change that will help us achieve our ultimate objective – the right of self-determination." Fai made the suggestion after pointing to facts: over 100,000 Kashmiris lives lost in the past 30 years, disappearance of 8,000 to 10,000 people and 2,700 mass graves discovered in Kupwara alone, documenting that hundreds of thousands of Indian armed forces have made Kashmir the largest occupation on earth.

The grassroots leadership and the global Kashmiri diaspora leadership, he said, have acted frequently, as individual men and women, to such grave situations with calls to action, and the people have responded, taking to the streets by the thousands, and on occasion by hundreds of thousands.

"Yet, despite these facts, these atrocities, and all the evidence, after 73 years of oppression by a foreign occupation, we stand like smoking overheated cars in a traffic jam ... with nowhere to go, running out of gas, waiting for some miracle to happen," Fai said.

In this regard, he said the global Kashmiri diaspora's role has become much more pertinent, especially after the developments since August 5, 2019 against the background of changes taking place in the world.

"The fact that more than a million people have taken to the streets of Srinagar on multiple occasions is living proof that the people are not tired," Fai said, adding, "their enthusiasm and their sacrifices will persuade both India and Pakistan and the rest of the world, as US President Barack Obama said in New Delhi in 2010, that 'the resolution of Kashmir is in the interest of India, Pakistan, the region and the United States'."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Barack Obama Business Traffic Srinagar New Delhi United States August Women Gas 2019 All Million

Recent Stories

BISL Southern Punjab International squash tourname ..

42 minutes ago

7.1-magnitude quake off east Japan, no tsunami ale ..

42 minutes ago

Over five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

2 hours ago

Strong Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

42 minutes ago

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes six weeks of ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.