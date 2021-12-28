Global markets maintain positive course amid holiday season

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Global markets are showing strong trends amid the holiday season despite fears of the possible economic impacts of the omicron variant of coronavirus.

The transaction volume was lower in global stock markets due to Christmas and the New Year break.

Analysts said developments related to the omicron variant in global equity markets continued to affect asset prices.

Though case numbers have reached record-highs in many countries, the declining need for intensive medical care among patients has kept the risk appetite up in the markets.

As part of measures against rising coronavirus cases, China has introduced lockdowns in some of its cities, while US airlines have canceled some flights as omicron thins airline crews.