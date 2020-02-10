Global markets mixed on coronavirus impact

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :Most stock markets were weaker Monday as investors worried over the impact of China's coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

In Europe, London gave up 0.3 percent, Paris closed 0.2 percent lower, and Frankfurt also slid by almost 0.2 percent, after all pared bigger losses as US markets continued to climb.

In New York, the Dow Jones index had gained 0.3 percent in midday trading.

"US stocks are extending last week's sharp rebound after overcoming an early bout of selling pressure this morning as coronavirus concerns linger, but Chinese factories are getting back on line and M&A activity is heating up," analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage commented in reference to mergers and acquisitions.

The coronavirus has killed more than 900 people, infected more than 40,000 across mainland China and spread to more than two dozen countries in what is now considered a global health emergency.

It has also disrupted major supply chains for items such as food, household goods, and car and electronics parts.

Earlier on Monday in Asia, Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei 225 index closed 0.6 percent down, while Hong Kong pared some losses, ending the day 0.6 percent lower after tanking 1.1 percent at the open.

Like New York however, Shanghai bucked the trend with a 0.5 percent gain at the close.

"Some of the larger Chinese manufacturers seem set to return to work this week," noted senior market analyst Edward Moya at the online broker Oanda.

Investors worldwide have been watching with concern as China, the world's second-largest economy, battles the novel coronavirus, which emerged at the end of last year in the central city of Wuhan.

The domestic impact was reflected in China's inflation figures released Monday, which showed the highest rise in consumer prices in more than eight years, with food prices spiking more than 20 percent.

It has also disrupted the supply chains of major global firms such as Apple supplier Foxconn and auto giant Toyota. Key production facilities across China have been temporarily closed as authorities impose lockdowns and quarantine measures.

- Oil slips lower - Depressed economic activity in China, the world's largest importer and consumer of oil, also hit energy prices.

A committee appointed by oil cartel OPEC recommended additional output cuts on Saturday, citing the negative impact of the epidemic on economic activity.

On Monday, the contract for Brent crude was 1.7 percent lower in late European trades, while West Texas Intermediate showed a decline of 1.1 percent.

Separately, cryptocurrency bitcoin rallied to stand above $10,000 for the first time since September, though analysts did not attribute the move to any one factor in particular.

- Key figures at 1645 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,446.88 points (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 0.2 percent at 13,494.03 (close) Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.2 percent at 6,015.67 (close) EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 0.1 percent at 3,793.18 New York - Dow: UP 0.3 percent at 29,192.27 Tokyo - Nikkei 225 - DOWN 0.6 percent at 23,685.98 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: DOWN 0.6 percent at 27,241.34 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.5 percent at 2,890.49 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0916 from $1.0946 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: UP at $1.2918 from $1.2892 Euro/pound: DOWN at 84.49 pence from 84.91 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 109.77 Yen from 109.75 yenBrent Crude: DOWN 1.7 percent at $53.52 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.1 percent at $49.77