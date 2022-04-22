UrduPoint.com

Global Markets Mostly Sink On Fed Chief's Remarks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 22, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Global markets mostly sink on Fed chief's remarks

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Asian and European stocks mostly sank Friday on hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve about its monetary tightening plans, sending the Dollar sharply higher against the euro.

Frankfurt stocks dived 1.9 percent and Paris slid 1.7 percent in early afternoon eurozone deals, as investors shrugged off a survey showing that the bloc's economic activity accelerated in April.

London shed 0.7 percent around midday with losses capped by the slumping pound that boosts share prices of multinationals.

Sterling slumped against the dollar after data showed tumbling retail sales as Britons face a cost-of-living crisis.

The pound briefly hit an October 2020 low as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson comes under renewed political pressure.

Oil prices slumped on demand fears arising from rising interest rates in the United States and ongoing Covid restrictions in China.

- 'Cat among pigeons' - Markets remain shaken after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell exacerbated worries over higher US interest rates late on Thursday.

Powell, who has signalled that the Fed will have to move more aggressively to counter decades-high US inflation, stated that a half-point interest rate increase was "on the table" for next month's meeting, sending Wall Street tanking.

"Further hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve Chair put another cat among the pigeons in a day of violent swings," said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

"Quite apart from the widely expected 0.5 percent rate hike in May, this could also imply similar rises in subsequent months."That stoked worries that the Fed could send the US economy's pandemic recovery back into reverse.

