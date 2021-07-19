Global markets sink on resurgent virus fears

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021 ) :World stocks sank Monday as the spreading Delta virus variant fuelled economic recovery fears, while oil prices tanked after top producers finally agreed to hike output.

London stocks dived 2.0 percent in midday deals after the UK government lifted England's daily pandemic curbs despite soaring infection rates.

In early afternoon eurozone trade, Frankfurt slumped 2.1 percent and Paris shed 2.2 percent, after big pre-weekend losses on Wall Street.

Europe mirrored sharp losses in Asia as investors dumped risky investments and also fretted that runaway inflation could spark interest rate hikes.

Oil prices hit June lows, weighing on the energy sector, after OPEC crude producers and allies on Sunday agreed to modestly boost output.

The euro skidded to an April low at $1.1766.

- 'Covid knocks confidence' - "Risk is firmly off, with European stock markets slipping, led lower by the travel and energy sectors," noted Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson.

"Concerns about variants, rising cases and declining vaccine efficacy are all conspiring to knock confidence." Nevertheless, almost all Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in England on Monday, in a move criticised by many health experts -- but hailed by media and supporters as "freedom day".

"Far from bringing an added dose of confidence to investors, 'Freedom Day' appears to be a setback," Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Susannah Streeter told AFP.

"The sharply rising Covid infection rates across the UK, and concerns about fresh easing of restrictions, is likely to be behind the drop." Interactive Investor analyst Richard Hunter warned that lifting restrictions could threaten the nascent UK economic recovery.

"The next few weeks will be important in determining whether the latest relaxation could in turn lead to some further tightening of restrictions -- which in turn would threaten to delay the return to economic reality," he said.

- Spanner in works - Back in Asia, Hong Kong was the worst-hit market after the United States warned businesses about the "growing risks" of operating in the city as China tightens its grip, raising concerns about its future as a financial hub.

With vaccines being rolled out around the world and some governments easing lockdowns, equities enjoyed a healthy first half of 2021, with many markets hitting records or multi-year highs as traders bet on a strong rebound from the pandemic.

But the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant has thrown a spanner in the works as leaders in several countries -- particularly those with slow inoculation programmes -- reimpose lockdowns and other containment measures.

At the same time, surging inflation has rekindled speculation the Federal Reserve and other central banks could be forced to wind down their ultra-loose monetary policies and raise interest rates sooner than expected.

Separately, OPEC+ nations reached a deal Sunday to pump an extra 400,000 barrels per day a month from August to meet rising demand as economies reopen.

- Key figures around 1050 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 2.0 percent at 6,866.91 points Frankfurt - DAX 30: DOWN 2.1 percent at 15,221.50 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.2 percent at 6,321.96 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 2.1 percent at 3,949.95 Brent North Sea crude: DOWN 2.7 percent at $71.62 per barrel West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 2.7 percent at $69.88 per barrel Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 1.3 percent at 27,652.74 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.8 percent at 27,489.78 (close) Shanghai - Composite: FLAT at 3,539.12 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.9 percent at 34,687.85 (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1777 from $1.1806 at 2100 GMT Friday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3734 from $1.3767Euro/pound: DOWN at 85.75 from 85.76 penceDollar/yen: DOWN at 109.76 from 110.07 yen