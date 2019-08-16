UrduPoint.com
Global Meet To Mull Trade Rules To Protect Endangered Species

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Global meet to mull trade rules to protect endangered species

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Specialists will meet in Geneva from Saturday to try to tighten rules on trade in elephant ivory, rhino horns and other endangered animal and plant species amid growing alarm over accelerating extinctions.

Thousands of conservationists and policymakers from more than 180 countries will meet for 12 days to evaluate changes to regulations and species protection listings under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).

The treaty, created more than four decades ago, regulates trade in over 35,000 species of plants and animals and contains mechanisms to help crack down on illegal trade and sanction countries that break the rules.

CITES Secretary General Ivonne Higuero said the conference would "focus on strengthening existing rules and standards while extending the benefits of the CITES regime to additional plants and animals threatened by human activity."The meeting follows warnings about rapid species decline, with a UN report in May indicating that one million species are being pushed to the brink of extinction.

