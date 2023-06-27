Open Menu

Global Refugee Resettlement Needs To Grow In 2024: UNHCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Global refugee resettlement needs to grow in 2024: UNHCR

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Over 2.4 million refugees will be in need of resettlement, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to 2023, according to UNHCR, the UN refugee agency.

In its Projected Global Resettlement Needs Assessment for 2024 released on Monday, the UN agency called for urgent action to address the escalating challenges faced by millions forced on the run worldwide.

"We are witnessing a concerning increase in the number of refugees in need of resettlement in 2024. Resettlement remains a critical lifeline for those most at risk and with specific needs," Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugee, said in a statement..

The Asia region tops the list, with nearly 730,000 refugees likely requiring resettlement support, representing around 30 per cent of the total.

With the Syrian war extending into its 13th year and remaining the world's largest refugee situation, refugees there continue to need the most resettlement support for the eighth consecutive year, with around 754,000 requiring urgent assistance.

Refugees from Afghanistan are estimated to have the second-highest level of needs, followed by refugees from South Sudan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"I ask all States with the means to step up and provide sustainable and multi-year resettlement commitments to offer safety and protection to those in need and to share the international community's responsibility for refugees", Grandi urged.

Resettlement provides a lifeline of hope and protection to those facing extreme risks by offering a durable solution while at the same time playing a pivotal role in relieving the pressure on host countries and strengthening the broader protection framework.

Related Topics

Afghanistan World United Nations Syria Same Myanmar Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo All From Refugee UNHCR Share Asia Million

Recent Stories

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in ..

US Would Seek Prigozhin Extradition If Appears in Country Where US Has Treaty - ..

1 hour ago
 Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Eve ..

Putin to Make Statement From Kremlin on Monday Evening - Reports

1 hour ago
 US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dep ..

US Wants to See Wagner Group Disbanded - State Dept.

1 hour ago
 US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expe ..

US Had Good Contact With Russia Over Weekend, Expects It to Continue - White Hou ..

1 hour ago
 Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimble ..

Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon defence

1 hour ago
 Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI ..

Control Room launched to serve pilgrims through AI

2 hours ago
Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Ja ..

Rice, cotton crops badly hit by water scarcity: Jam Khan Shoro

2 hours ago
 Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

Police arrest 3 suspects in Hyerabad

2 hours ago
 80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Ma ..

80,973 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah

2 hours ago
 PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: ..

PTI chairman must be given punishment as per law: Minister of State for Petroleu ..

2 hours ago
 State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanc ..

State Dept. Refuses to Confirm If US Delaying Sanctions on Wagner After Mutiny

2 hours ago
 White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to U ..

White House Says No Indication Russia Intends to Use Nuclear Arms Inside Ukraine

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous