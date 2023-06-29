Global scientists flag key science challenges in high-end manufacturing

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :Global scientists have highlighted 10 science and technology challenges in the field of high-end manufacturing for 2023 at the 5th Yanqi Lake Conference held in Beijing.

This list of challenges includes -- controllable manufacturing on the atomic scale, robotized manufacturing impact on the future manufacturing paradigm, precise control of geometry and performance in high-energy-beam additive manufacturing, new matter and materials generation based on arbitrary elements and structures, and human-like skills realization in robotic operations.

The mechanisms and effects of energy-carrier spatio-temporal evolution during extreme-light-field manufacturing, heterogeneous cross-scale manufacturing, performance-driven high-value-added manufacturing, high efficiency and high performance in multi-scale laser manufacturing, and future manufacturing robot systems are also mentioned on the list as problems to crack in high-end manufacturing.

The list was jointly announced by Ding Han and Luo Jianbin, two academicians with the Chinese academy of Sciences (CAS), also the conference chairs, along with scholars from China, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Canada, Japan, Singapore, and other countries.

"Manufacturing science is the driving force of high-end manufacturing, and only by deepening the basic research can high-end manufacturing develop sustainably," Ding said.

The conference was held from June 25 to 27 with aims to facilitate interdisciplinary and international academic exchanges, and provide scientific support and strategic consultations for interdisciplinary and cross-industry innovation in key scientific and technological areas.