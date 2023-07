SYDNEY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Global Shares fell on Monday, according to Reuters news Agency. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.2%, while FTSE futures fell 0.1%.

Oil prices decreased and Brent fell 12 cents to $80.95 a barrel, while US crude lost 13 cents to $76.94. The US Dollar fell to 141.41 Yen, having jumped 1.3% on Friday.