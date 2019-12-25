UrduPoint.com
Global Stock Markets Coast Through Christmas Eve

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

Global stock markets coast through Christmas Eve

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Global stock markets were mostly flat in quiet Christmas Eve trading on Tuesday, running out of fizz before the festive break, although the Nasdaq hit its ninth straight record close.

US investors have been in a cheery mood most of the fall as the outlook for US-China trade talks improved, reducing uncertainty, and most economic reports have been good.

In the sleepy holiday-shortened sessions, the broad S&P 500 slipped a hair, and the benchmark Dow dipped 0.1 percent, but the Nasdaq, with a 0.1 percent gain, posted another all-time high.

It was a similar picture in other major markets, as London's benchmark FTSE 100 shares index rose 0.1 percent, while the Paris CAC 40 finished flat.

"In true Christmas tradition, financial markets saw low trading volumes and volatility," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

Frankfurt's DAX 30 had already shut for Christmas.

Trading volumes are typically light at this stage with many investors away for extended Christmas and New Year holiday celebrations.

But the sleepy session was punctuated by some big developments.

