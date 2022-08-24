UrduPoint.com

Global Stocks Fall As Investors Eye US Fed Outlook

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Global stocks fall as investors eye US Fed outlook

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Asian and European equities fell Wednesday as investors awaited news on the next US interest rate hikes.

With the Jackson Hole meeting of central bankers this week, focus is on what US Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell will say about plans to tackle high prices -- with many fearing higher borrowing costs could send the world's biggest economy into recession in its battle to rein in inflation.

The euro held close to a two-decade low against the dollar, and the greenback struck a two-year peak against China's Yuan.

Oil extended gains on hopes of an OPEC output cut, while gas prices remain elevated on Russian supply tensions.

- Losing momentum - "Markets seem to have lost their momentum," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

"Investors have become nervous once again, with all eyes on Powell and what he says this coming Friday." Central banks face a delicate balancing act between battling inflation, with Russia's war in Ukraine sending energy prices soaring, and avoiding recession.

Yet concerns are growing that spiking energy costs could still prompt a worldwide downturn.

"Investor anxiety is growing that a combination of central banks raising rates and higher energy prices will tip the global economy into a long recession," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

Wall Street ended mostly lower Tuesday, and key markets in Asia followed suit Wednesday.

- Rollercoaster ride - The foreign exchange market has faced a rollercoaster ride so far this week.

The euro tumbled on Tuesday to $0.9901 -- a new two-decade low -- but later clawed back losses as the greenback was hit by poor US economic data.

The Dollar had strengthened this week ahead Powell's speech, as markets speculate that the Fed will continue to tighten its monetary policy.

Higher interest rates boost the American Currency as they make dollar-denominated debt more attractive to investors.

But the euro also has been weighed down by a gloomy outlook for the eurozone economy amid fears of a halt to Russia's gas deliveries.

- Key figures at around 1030 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.3 percent at 7,463.45 points Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 0.2 percent at 13,168.54 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 0.1 percent at 6,358.94 EURO STOXX 50: FLAT at 3,652.24 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.5 percent at 28,313.47 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.2 percent at 19,268.74 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.9 percent at 3,215.20 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 0.5 percent at 32,909.59 points (close) Euro/dollar: DOWN at 0.9940 from 0.9970 on Tuesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at 1.1784 from 1.1836 Euro/pound: UP at 84.37 pence from 84.23 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 136.58 Yen from 136.36 yenWest Texas Intermediate: UP 0.8 percent at $94.45 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.6 percent at $100.80

Related Topics

World Exchange Ukraine Poor Dollar Russia China London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Powell Jackson New York Euro Gas Market All From Asia

Recent Stories

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

4 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.