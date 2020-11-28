UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Stocks Mostly Rise As S&P, Nasdaq Notch Fresh Records

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Global stocks mostly rise as S&P, Nasdaq notch fresh records

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Major US stock indices drifted to fresh records Friday as markets continued to look past rising coronavirus cases toward a better 2021 economy with likely vaccines.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq notched all-time highs, while the Dow edged higher, joining European equity markets, which earlier won modest gains.

Many US traders had taken advantage of the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday to give themselves a long weekend.

"We look set for a quiet end to the week," said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

"This end-of-week caution appears to be predicated on concern over the short-term economic outlook, as the extension of tighter restrictions on economic activity in France, Germany and the UK creates further uncertainty over the potential for permanent economic scarring as we head into 2021." Asian markets maintained their upward momentum Friday as investors took heart from the prospect of vaccines being rolled out in the coming weeks.

Hopes are high that, with at least three in the pipeline, life can begin to get back to normal next year and give the battered global economy a much-needed boost.

"The vaccine story is undoubtedly good news; however, there is some concern as to what the economic landscape will look like when we come out of the other side of winter," cautioned Hewson.

Markets were also encouraged by easing US political uncertainty after Joe Biden's election win and Donald Trump's announcement Thursday that while he thinks the vote was rigged he will step aside if the Electoral College hands him defeat next month.

However, the rally has been kept in check by a frightening surge in virus infections across the US and Europe, with some other countries including Japan and South Korea now seeing spikes as well.

There is concern about a further acceleration in the US after millions ignored official advice and travelled to celebrate Thanksgiving, with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci saying he expected to see "a surge superimposed upon a surge" after the holiday.

- Key figures around 1945 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.1 percent at 29,910.37 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP 0.2 percent at 3,638.35 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.9 percent at 12,205.85 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 6,367.58 (close) Frankfurt - DAX 30: UP 0.4 percent at 13,335.68 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.6 percent at 5,598.18 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 0.5 percent at 3,527.79 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.4 percent at 26,644.71 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.3 percent at 26,894.68 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 1.1 percent at 3,408.31 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1959 from $1.1913 at 2200 GMT Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3304 from $1.3358 Dollar/yen: DOWN at 104.03 Yen from 104.26 yen Euro/pound: UP at 89.88 pence from 89.19 penceWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.4 percent at $45.53 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: UP 0.8 percent at $48.18 per barrel

Related Topics

Election Europe Vote France Trump Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo New York United Kingdom Japan South Korea Euro Market From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

48 minutes ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

48 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

48 minutes ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

48 minutes ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

48 minutes ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.