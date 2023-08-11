Global stocks rise as US inflation inches up

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Stock markets rose Thursday as highly anticipated official data showed that US consumer inflation inched up in July but held at a moderate level.

Although inflation picked up for the first time in around a year, at an annual rate of 3.2 percent, the moderate figure could support the case that the Federal Reserve can hold rates steady at its next policy meeting.

The inflation number "was adequate, not great," said Steve Sosnick of Interactive Brokers.

Major US indices eked out modest gains, with the broad-based S&P 500 climbing less than 0.1 percent.

Many on Wall Street feel the market is due for a period of sideways or negative trading after a buoyant first seven months of 2023.

The Dollar was mixed against other major currencies, gaining on the pound and Yen but falling against the euro.

"The dollar has softened on the view if that if inflation behaved largely as expected last month, it's likely to maintain a high bar for the Fed to raise rates next month," said Convera analyst Joe Manimbo.

Earlier, leading stock markets in Asia and Europe mostly advanced.

The dip in crude coincided with a modest retreat in European natural gas prices a day after worries about a workers' strike at an Australian gas producer sent prices spiking.

- Key figures around 2030 GMT - New York - Dow: UP 0.2 percent at 35,176.15 (close) New York - S&P 500: UP less than 0.1 percent at 4,468.83 (close) New York - Nasdaq: UP 0.1 percent at 13,737.99 (close) London - FTSE 100: UP 0.4 percent at 7,618.60 (close) Frankfurt - DAX: UP 0.9 percent at 15,996.52 (close) Paris - CAC 40: UP 1.5 percent at 7,433.62 (close) EURO STOXX 50: UP 1.6 percent at 4,384.04 (close) Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.8 percent at 32,473.65 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: FLAT at 19,248.26 (close) Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.3 percent at 3,254.56 (close) Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0983 from $1.0974 on Wednesday Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2676 from $1.2719 Euro/pound: UP at 86.62 from 86.28 pence Dollar/yen: UP at 144.77 yen from 143.73 yenWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.9 percent at $82.82 per barrelBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.3 percent at $86.40 per barrel