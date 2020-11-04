UrduPoint.com
Global Stocks Surge, Dollar Slumps As Americans Head To Polls

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

New York, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Global stock markets surged and the Dollar weakened Tuesday as Americans cast their ballots in the US presidential election where Democratic challenger Joe Biden aims to unseat Republican President Donald Trump.

Voters will be weighing in on Trump's four years in office, where the real estate mogul presided over an expanding economy with record low unemployment that ended suddenly with the world's largest coronavirus outbreak beginning in March.

Traders are looking at the contest largely through the prism of the election's impact on the US response to the pandemic, particularly the possibility that a political rebalancing could get Congress and the White House to agree on a new economic stimulus package.

Asian, European and US equities rallied as traders put their bets on a Democratic sweep of both the presidency and the Republican-held Senate that likely would mean Congress would approve a new spending bill early next year, if not sooner.

"The main reason why a Biden win is so sought after from a market perspective, is that a 'blue wave' -- i.e. the Democrats crucially taking the Senate -- would see a stimulus plan far greater than anything Republicans would be willing to go for," said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.

But even if the Democratic onslaught falters, "Whoever gets in (is)... probably going to have to spend some money, be that through a stimulus package or infrastructure" bill, JJ Kinahan of TD Ameritrade told AFP.

The dollar slid against other major currencies, reflecting traders' expectations of more stimulus money that would weaken the value of the greenback.

Meanwhile, oil prices jumped higher, clawing back more of their recent losses.

