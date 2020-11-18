Global stocks' virus vaccine boost fades

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 09:00 AM

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :European and US stock markets were mixed Tuesday as a rally based on reinvigorated hopes for a coronavirus vaccine ran its course.

Equities on both sides of the Atlantic surged higher on Monday following news from American biotech group Moderna that its vaccine candidate was 94.5 percent effective in preventing Covid-19 -- the second positive vaccine news in a week.

On Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 hit new record highs Monday, with the Dow coming within 40 points of 30,000.

But the rally petered out on Tuesday, with the Dow closing 0.6 percent lower and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also ending in the red.

Analysts believe the setback is temporary considering that New York stocks were due for a pause after significant increases this month.

"It doesn't seem that the market is really in any danger of giving back any serious gain," Peter Cardillo of Spartan Capital told AFP.

In Europe, London dropped 0.9 percent at the close, while Frankfurt was essentially unchanged and Paris gained 0.2 percent.

Covid-19 infections have been surging across the US and Europe, chances have diminished that Washington lawmakers will pass a big stimulus package before Joe Biden is sworn in as president in January.

That has traders shifting their focus away from the US elections earlier this month and towards the state of the economy.

"The euphoria created by the presidential election result and the vaccine announcement will give way to a more sober analysis of how long and smooth the road to recovery will be," said Chris Iggo at AXA Investment Managers.

But like Cardillo, Briefing.com analyst Patrick J. O'Hare noted that the Dow has shot 13 percent higher in the past 11 trading sessions.

"For now, this... weakness has more to do with a pullback from a short-term overbought position."

