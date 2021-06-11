Global tourism forum kicks off in Turkish resort Bodrum

MUGLA, Turkey, 11 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :- A world tourism forum kicked off Friday on the Turkish Riviera, with a focus on both the present and future of the sector as the coronavirus pandemic nears a more manageable phase.

The Global Tourism Forum, co-organized by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry and the event's host city, the sunny Aegean resort of Bodrum, is bringing together top figures from both world of politics and the tourism sector.

In his opening remarks, Nadir Alpaslan, deputy culture and tourism minister, said tourism is a very important sector for the public, the economy, and jobs.

"Before the pandemic, tourism contributed $1.5 trillion to the world economy," he explained, adding that virus-driven restrictions and the blow to people both hit the economy hard.

"Turkey made efforts to minimize the effects of the pandemic," he explained, mentioning closures from the first cases in Turkey in March 2020 until that June.

"In order to minimize the damage suffered by the tourism sector, we implemented our Safe Tourism Certificate Program, which can set an example for the world," he said.

"As of today, more than 10,000 certified tourism areas and more than 5,000 hotels have received certificates," he added.

"In 2019, Turkey became the sixth-most popular destination for foreign tourists. It became a country earning tourism revenues of $35 billion. With its tourism potential, our country is a candidate for much greater developments in the years to come."