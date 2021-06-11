UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Tourism Forum Kicks Off In Turkish Resort Bodrum

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Global tourism forum kicks off in Turkish resort Bodrum

MUGLA, Turkey, 11 June (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :- A world tourism forum kicked off Friday on the Turkish Riviera, with a focus on both the present and future of the sector as the coronavirus pandemic nears a more manageable phase.

The Global Tourism Forum, co-organized by Turkey's Culture and Tourism Ministry and the event's host city, the sunny Aegean resort of Bodrum, is bringing together top figures from both world of politics and the tourism sector.

In his opening remarks, Nadir Alpaslan, deputy culture and tourism minister, said tourism is a very important sector for the public, the economy, and jobs.

"Before the pandemic, tourism contributed $1.5 trillion to the world economy," he explained, adding that virus-driven restrictions and the blow to people both hit the economy hard.

"Turkey made efforts to minimize the effects of the pandemic," he explained, mentioning closures from the first cases in Turkey in March 2020 until that June.

"In order to minimize the damage suffered by the tourism sector, we implemented our Safe Tourism Certificate Program, which can set an example for the world," he said.

"As of today, more than 10,000 certified tourism areas and more than 5,000 hotels have received certificates," he added.

"In 2019, Turkey became the sixth-most popular destination for foreign tourists. It became a country earning tourism revenues of $35 billion. With its tourism potential, our country is a candidate for much greater developments in the years to come."

Related Topics

World Turkey March June 2019 2020 Event From Top Billion Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Innovation and scientific advancements remain at c ..

14 minutes ago

Govt announces ‘Meri Gari Scheme’ in annual bu ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to Emir of Kuwait on ..

33 minutes ago

Senegal&#039;s President receives President of the ..

33 minutes ago

Green hydrogen a promising energy source to accele ..

48 minutes ago

Govt employees reject 10 % increase in salaries in ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.