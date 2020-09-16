UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Tourism Loses $460B To COVID-19 In H1

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Global tourism loses $460B to COVID-19 in H1

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Smashed by coronavirus pandemic, international tourist arrivals declined globally by 65% or 440 million in the first half of the year, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

As countries closed their borders and introduced travel restrictions to stem the spread of the virus, revenues from international tourism decreased by $460 billion in January-June, the UN tourism body said on Tuesday.

The figure is around five times the loss in international tourism receipts recorded in 2009 amid the global economic and financial crisis, it noted.

The report showed that Asia and the Pacific, the first region to feel the impact of COVID-19 on tourism, was the hardest hit, with a 72% fall in tourists for the six-month period.

It was followed by Europe with a 66% decline in tourist arrivals, the Americas (-55%), and Africa and the middle East (both -57%).

The UNWTO also reported that 53% of destinations had eased travel restrictions as of early September.

Stressing that safe and responsible international travel is possible in many parts of the world, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili underlined the necessity of coordination among governments and the private sector to get global tourism moving again.

According to the Turkish Culture and Tourism Ministry, Turkey a saw 75% year-on-year decline in foreign visitors in the first half of 2020.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Europe Turkey Middle East September 2020 From Asia Billion Million UNWTO Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif apologizes over statement about Mot ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan reports four deaths, 665 new cases of Cov ..

54 minutes ago

Govt believes in strengthening of religious semina ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt moves resolution to PA challengi ..

1 hour ago

PM vows to pursue motorway rape incident case to c ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.