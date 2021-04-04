UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Trade Frictions Severe In 2020: Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Global trade frictions severe in 2020: report

BEIJING, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Global trade frictions were severe last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and also the consequent economic decline, said a report from China's trade promotion body.

The global economic and trade measures index, introduced by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, was on the rise in 2020, said the report released by the council's legal advisory committee on economic and trade frictions.

It looked into trade frictions in 20 countries and regions, including the United States, China, and Japan, and trade-measure usages such as import and export duties, trade remedies, and technical barriers.

Competition between major economies was increasing, the report said, citing the sub-indexes for countries and regions such as India, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.

Competition in these countries remained high in the reporting period.

Meanwhile, trade frictions between other countries were relatively mild, it said.

In 2020, 20 countries and regions imposed 3,497 trade measures, 46.8 percent of which were technical barriers.

The United States topped the ranking of the most frequent user of trade measures. It launched 624 trade actions throughout the year, accounting for 17.8 percent of the total.

Zhang Yuejiao, director of the legal advisory committee, said the global economic recession in the wake of COVID-19 impacted global supply and industrial chains.

"History has proven that a sluggish economy is a major cause behind the rise of trade protectionism," said Zhang, also a law professor with Tsinghua University.

Related Topics

India Import China European Union United Kingdom Japan United States 2020 From

Recent Stories

ALDAR launches second cycle of &#039;Manassah&#039 ..

17 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,113 new COVID-19 cases, 2,279 reco ..

47 minutes ago

Dubai Economy, Amazon join hands to support start- ..

47 minutes ago

Sharjah Heritage Days weaving UAE’s rich craftsm ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Museums Authority to highlight UAE’s rol ..

1 hour ago

Oman reports new 3,139 COVID-19 cases, 9 more deat ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.