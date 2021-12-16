Global tropical agriproduct fair draws 6.5 mln tonnes in online orders

HAIKOU, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) --:More than 6.5 million tonnes of agriproducts were ordered online at the ongoing China (Hainan) International Winter Trade Fair For Tropical Agricultural Products, local authorities said Thursday.

Covering an area of around 100,000 square meters, the event started on Thursday in Haikou, capital city of south China's resort island of Hainan.

The orders, including 48 kinds of agricultural products, livestock products and aquatic products from different parts of Hainan, reached an intended order amount of 54 billion Yuan (about 8.5 billion U.S. Dollars), up 7.3 percent year on year.

The international agricultural trade fair, which will run until Dec. 19, has attracted nearly 2,000 enterprises from 21 provinces in China and participants from 15 countries and regions, according to the provincial information office.