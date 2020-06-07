UrduPoint.com
Global Virus Death Toll Passes 400,000

Sun 07th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

Paris, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed 400,000 people since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 1430 GMT on Sunday.

A total of 400,052 deaths have now been recorded -- a figure that has doubled in the past month and a half.

While almost half of the deaths have been recorded in Europe (183,428), the United States remains the hardest-hit nation with 109,802 deaths from 1,920,061 cases. Britain is next with 40,542 deaths, followed by Brazil (35,930), Italy (33,846) and France (29,142).

Your Thoughts and Comments

