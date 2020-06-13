UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Virus Death Toll Passes 425,000: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Global virus death toll passes 425,000: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The coronavirus pandemic has killed 425,000 people since it emerged in China late last year, according to an AFP tally of official sources at 0130 GMT on Saturday.

A total of 425,282 deaths have now been recorded from 7,632,517 cases.

Europe has registered 186,843 deaths from 2,363,538 cases, but the epidemic is progressing most rapidly in Latin America, where there have been a total of 76,343 deaths recorded from 1,569,938 cases.

The United States remains the country with the most recorded deaths at 114,643, ahead of Brazil which on Friday became the second worst-hit nation with 41,828 deaths. Britain is next with 41,481 deaths, followed byItaly (34,223) and France (29,374).

Related Topics

China France Brazil United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brazilian Ferreira wins main draw of UAE Warriors ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss develo ..

8 hours ago

Govt unveils Rs 7.137 trillion relief budget for F ..

6 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid to Chile in fight against CO ..

10 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed delivers keynote address at UN ..

10 hours ago

US Financial Strain From COVID-19 Not Over Despite ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.