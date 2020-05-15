UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Global Virus Vaccine Race Heats Up, But Not Without Controversy

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:50 AM

Global virus vaccine race heats up, but not without controversy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Global tensions simmered over the race for a coronavirus vaccine Thursday, as the United States and China traded jabs, and France slammed pharmaceuticals giant Sanofi for suggesting the US would get any eventual vaccine first.

Scientists are working at breakneck speed to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which has killed more than 300,000 people worldwide and pummelled economies.

From the US to Europe to Asia, national and local governments are easing lockdown orders to get people back to work -- while fretting over a possible second wave of infections.

Increased freedom of movement means an increased risk of contracting the virus, and so national labs and private firms are laboring to find the right formula for a vaccine.

The European Union's medicines agency offered some hope when it said one could be ready in a year, based on data from clinical trials already underway.

But Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy, acknowledged that timeline was a "best-case scenario," and cautioned that "there may be delays."

Related Topics

Europe China France European Union United States May From Race Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates for COVID-19 elderly patien ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority deploys advanced mobile tes ..

7 hours ago

Department of Economic Development directs commerc ..

7 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima sends congratulatory message markin ..

8 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan leads religious leade ..

8 hours ago

MBRGI’s Healthcare &amp; Disease Control project ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.