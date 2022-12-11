UrduPoint.com

Global Warming To Increase Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Resources: Study

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Global warming to increase ocean thermal energy conversion resources: study

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) --::A Chinese research team has revealed that the potential power of global ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) could increase by 46 percent by the end of this century under a high carbon emission scenario.

"This is the first study to provide a quantitative assessment of the state of global OTEC resources under future climate change conditions, which provides important scientific guidance for the development and utilization of OTEC resources in the future," said Jing Zhao, a physical oceanographer with the Ocean University of China.

OTEC utilizes large temperature differences between the sea surface and deep ocean to generate electricity, providing a renewable solution to fueling our future, he explained.

In this study, recently published in the journal Nature Communications, scientists evaluated the change of global OTEC resources under a high carbon emission scenario and analyzed its underlying dynamics, based on an unprecedented long-term high-resolution climate simulation

Related Topics

Century Electricity China

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

8 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

17 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

17 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

17 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.