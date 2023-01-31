UrduPoint.com

Globe Environmental Schools Receive Medals Of Honor From NASA

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Globe Environmental Schools receive medals of honor from NASA

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The Department of education in Makkah Region, represented by the Department of Female Student Activity, announced that Globe Environmental Schools has won 13 honorary medals in the 4th quarter of 2022 from the U.S.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The 24th secondary school won 10 honorary medals, and the 2nd secondary school won 3 medals of honor.

The Globe Environmental program aims to improve environmental awareness and self-learning of scientific research methods by employing modern technologies and scientific partnerships.

