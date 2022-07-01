UrduPoint.com

Globetrotter Cheika Looking To Revitalize Argentina

Buenos Aires, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Former Australia coach Michael Cheika takes charge of Argentina for the first time on Saturday when Scotland visit the northern city of San Salvador de Jujuy, as the globe-trotting handler begins the tricky task of forming a cohesive unit out of his eternal exiles.

Having already coached in Italy, France, Ireland, his homeland, Japan and even Lebanon -- where he was in charge of the national rugby league side -- there was just one continent missing from Cheika's CV.

It is not a totally new experience for the former Leinster and Stade Francais coach, who was an advisor to his predecessor Mario Ledesma from 2020-21.

But he has his work cut out to assemble a team that has not played at home in almost three years, since a 46-13 thrashing by world champions South Africa in Salta.

Since the coronavirus pandemic broke, the Pumas were forced to play all their Rugby Championship matches in New Zealand and Australia, while their other games have been away to European sides.

It has not helped, they have lost eight of their last nine test matches.

The loss of their club side Jaguares' place in Super rugby was another blow.

After four years in the competition, their 2020 campaign was cut short by the pandemic.

New Zealand and Australia then closed ranks and set up their own domestic competitions while the South African sides joined the European United Rugby Championship.

Some hasty transfers, mostly to Europe, at least allowed the international players to limit their lost time on the sidelines.

Lining up at their new clubs, Argentines have quickly impressed.

Back row Pablo Matera won Super Rugby with New Zealand's Crusaders, prop Joel Sclavi, set for his debut off the bench against Scotland, was European champion with La Rochelle, and hooker Julian Montoya and utility back Matias Moroni were crowned English champions with Leicester Tigers.

