Gloucester End Run Of Bristol Defeats With Derby Win

14 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 09:00 AM

Gloucester end run of Bristol defeats with derby win

London, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Gloucester finally ended a run of five straight English Premiership defeats by arch-rivals Bristol with a 27-10 derby victory at Kingsholm on Friday.

The bonus-point success saw Gloucester climb into the Premiership play-off zone as they went three points clear of Northampton, who are in fourth place.

Bristol, however, remain in the bottom three -- although it has already been agreed there will be no relegation from English club rugby union's top flight this season.

"When I came in, everyone was talking about Gloucester's inconsistency, and we showed a bit of that last season," said Cherry and Whites coach George Skivington.

"I think we have just started to kick forward a bit in our game and build that consistency. You have to be consistent in this league.

"That is credit to the players.

They solve problems together, they stay very tight and there is no one screaming and shouting at each other when things go wrong." Gloucester's first league win against Bristol since 2018 was built on tries from hooker Jack Singleton and centre Chris Harris.

A second-half penalty try sealed victory and there was time for substitute scrum-half Charlie Chapman's fine solo effort in the last minute Scotland fly-half Adam Hastings kicked a penalty and conversion, while Bristol managed a try from their former Gloucester back Henry Purdy, with Callum Sheedy converting and kicking a penalty.

Bristol boss Pat Lam had no complaints about the result, saying: "We needed to put the ball in behind them, but we didn't do it, which is frustrating.

"We lost that game fair and square. We didn't have enough composure."

