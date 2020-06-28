UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Gloucester Go For Skivington As New Coach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

Gloucester go for Skivington as new coach

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Gloucester have appointed George Skivington as their new head coach, the English Premiership club said Saturday.

Skivington is now set to leave his position as London Irish assistant to take charge at Kingsholm as a replacement for Johan Ackermann, who stood down last month.

The former Wasps, Leicester and London Irish lock, told Gloucester's website: "I've been very impressed with everyone I've met at the club so far, and the vision they have for the club.

"What I particularly liked was how far-reaching the vision is, building from the academy, through the first team, and across the whole club.

I can't wait to play my part in it.

"When I was playing, Gloucester was one of a couple of clubs that you never fancied visiting. We want to bring that feeling back to Kingsholm."Ackermann has since joined Japanese Top League side NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes, with Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys set to step aside from his role with the southwest club.

Gloucester are currently ninth in the 12-team Premiership, with officials hoping to restart the 2019/20 season in August after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Topics

London David George Leicester Ireland August From Top Coach Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

31 minutes ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

57 minutes ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

3 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

58 minutes ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

4 hours ago

There was a projection of Rs31.5-32 per litre incr ..

58 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.