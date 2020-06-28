Gloucester go for Skivington as new coach

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Gloucester have appointed George Skivington as their new head coach, the English Premiership club said Saturday.

Skivington is now set to leave his position as London Irish assistant to take charge at Kingsholm as a replacement for Johan Ackermann, who stood down last month.

The former Wasps, Leicester and London Irish lock, told Gloucester's website: "I've been very impressed with everyone I've met at the club so far, and the vision they have for the club.

"What I particularly liked was how far-reaching the vision is, building from the academy, through the first team, and across the whole club.

I can't wait to play my part in it.

"When I was playing, Gloucester was one of a couple of clubs that you never fancied visiting. We want to bring that feeling back to Kingsholm."Ackermann has since joined Japanese Top League side NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes, with Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys set to step aside from his role with the southwest club.

Gloucester are currently ninth in the 12-team Premiership, with officials hoping to restart the 2019/20 season in August after it was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.