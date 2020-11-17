UrduPoint.com
Gloucester's Polledri Suffers Injury Setback On Italy Duty

Tue 17th November 2020

Gloucester's Polledri suffers injury setback on Italy duty

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Gloucester have been dealt a blow just days before the new English Premiership season gets underway after announcing that star back-row forward Jake Polledri sustained "a significant knee ligament injury" while playing for Italy.

The 19-time capped Polledri suffered the setback during the Azzurri's Autumn Nations Cup defeat by Scotland in Florence on Saturday.

Polledri was in fine form for southwest side Gloucester last season, especially when the Premiership was played to a finish from August to October after being halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But now Gloucester, who begin the new Premiership campaign away to Leicester on Saturday, are set to be without him for some time yet, although the southwest side have not yet specified how long they expect Polledri to be on the sidelines.

"Jake Polledri has today returned to England after picking up an injury whilst on international duty with Italy at the weekend," said a Gloucester statement issued on Monday.

"Polledri has suffered a significant knee ligament injury and will undergo further tests under the supervision of the Gloucester Rugby medical staff before deciding upon the best course of action to aid his recovery."

