Glowing Tribute Paid To Legend Nadeem

Faizan Hashmi Published May 21, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Glowing tribute paid to legend Nadeem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :Terming Nadeem as one of the finest actors of the sub continent, art lovers and fans have paid rich tribute to legend actor for his outstanding performance throughout his longest film career amicably completed 55 years on May 19.

In this connection a colourful ceremony was jointly organized by the Malak Art promoters and Kamran art promoters in Press club auditorium here on Friday which was largely attended by Nadeem's fans, artists and people belonging to all walks of life.

Showbiz writers including Yaqoob Rasheed, khalil Rasheed and others on the occasion shed the light on the early life and journey from singing to acting and overwhelming success.

Shabnam, the co-star of Nadeem who paired with him as heroine in more than 50 films, expressed her views through voice messages from Bangladesh and shared memories of past.

Film writer, director and producer Syed Noor in his voice message said that Nadeem was that actor for whom film roles were created keeping in view his personality and he performed all roles amicably.

Writers said that digit 19 remained very lucky in Nadeem's life as He was born on 19 July, his first film CHAKORI also released on 19 May, the number of his black and white films was also 19.

Writer Khalil Rasheed said that Nadeem was only actor who performed role of villager in 5 films which were remained successful and celebrated Diamond Jubilees including "NAADAN" "ANARI", "PEHCHAN", "HAM DONO" and "LAJAWAB". and all roles were different from each other.

Famous artists of Hyderabad performed on the famous Solo and duet Songs of Nadeem and received applause from the audience.

