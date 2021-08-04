UrduPoint.com

GM Lifts Profit Outlook On Strong Pricing Despite Chip Shortage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

New York, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday on strong vehicle pricing amid limited car inventories due to the semiconductor chip shortage.

The big US automaker now expects full-income of between $7.7 billion and $9.2 billion, up from the prior range of between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion. Second-quarter revenues more than doubled compared with the prior-year period.

Related Topics

Shortage Vehicle Car From General Motors Billion

Recent Stories

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing ..

UAE participates in meeting of APA&#039;s Standing Committee on Economic and Sus ..

11 minutes ago
 MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy ..

MoU between Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy to facilitate investment in s ..

16 minutes ago
 Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywar ..

Earn a Mile-A-Minute in Dubai with Emirates Skywards

28 minutes ago
 Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochista ..

Women T20 Tournament: PCB congratulates Balochistan govt, PSL franchise Quetta G ..

47 minutes ago
 PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

PCB allows Umar Akmal to resume cricket activities

58 minutes ago
 World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany ..

World Cup winner Howedes joins Flick's new Germany set-up

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.