GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

New York, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday on strong vehicle pricing amid limited car inventories due to the semiconductor chip shortage.

The big US automaker now expects full-income of between $7.7 billion and $9.2 billion, up from the prior range of between $6.8 billion and $7.6 billion. Second-quarter revenues more than doubled compared with the prior-year period.