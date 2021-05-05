GM profits rise, affirms 2021 outlook despite semiconductor crunch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :General Motors reported higher first-quarter profits Wednesday and reaffirmed its full-year outlook despite a global shortage of semiconductors that has constrained manufacturing.

The big US automaker reported profits of $3 billion, 10 times the level in the year-ago period, on strong vehicle pricing. The company said it is "highly confident" in its full-year financial outlook released in February.