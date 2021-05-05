UrduPoint.com
GM Profits Rise, Affirms 2021 Outlook Despite Semiconductor Crunch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

New York, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :General Motors reported higher first-quarter profits Wednesday and reaffirmed its full-year outlook despite a global shortage of semiconductors that has constrained manufacturing.

The big US automaker reported profits of $3 billion, 10 times the level in the year-ago period, on strong vehicle pricing. The company said it is "highly confident" in its full-year financial outlook released in February.

