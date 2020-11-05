GM says earnings jump 72%, cites improving auto demand in US, China

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :General Motors reported a jump in third-quarter earnings as the auto giant cited strong recoveries in the US and China following a big sales hit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

GM scored a 72 percent increase in profit to $4.

0 billion from the year-ago period on revenues of $35.5 billion, roughly flat compared with last year's level.

The better-than-expected results showed GM's ability to "manage the business through a global economy under severe stress," GM said.