Gmail Service Disrupted In New Google Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

Gmail service disrupted in new Google mishap

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Google's cloud-hosted email service suffered a "significant" disruption on Tuesday, just a day after it went down during a massive outage of the internet giant's platform.

Google said on a status dashboard that it was working to resolve the issue, and was aiming to have operation back in order by 0000 GMT.

"We're aware of a problem with Gmail affecting a significant subset of users," the company said in a post.

"The affected users are able to access Gmail, but are seeing error messages, high latency, and/or other unexpected behavior." Google did not disclose the number of users affected or the precise cause of the trouble.

A massive blackout on Monday temporarily disrupted popular Google services such as Gmail and YouTube, derailing the remote learning, work and entertainment that people have come to rely on during the pandemic.

About 17,000 people reported Gmail service problems at a peak point about 2:30 pm (2230 GMT) in California, where Google has its headquarters, according to the website Downdetector.

Other Google services such as YouTube, Maps, and search appeared to be operating normally.

The broad outage on Monday lasted about 45 minutes.

Services that require users to log in to accounts such as video-sharing platform YouTube or email service Gmail had "higher error rates" than usual resulting in people being denied access, Google said of the Monday outage.

Google indicated on its dashboard during that outage that it involved services for "the majority of users."Already ubiquitous, online services have become more critical this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as millions work from home and students take their classes online.

Disruptions to online service providers are not unusual. Amazon Web Services (AWS), the Amazon subsidiary specializing in on-demand cloud services for businesses and individuals, experienced a major technical outage in November.

