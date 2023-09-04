Open Menu

Go With The Flow -- Or Flee: Burners Split Over Mud Tactics

Published September 04, 2023

Go with the flow -- or flee: Burners split over mud tactics

Black Rock City, United States, Sept 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The music kept blasting but not everyone was reveling this year at the Burning Man festival in the barren expanse of Nevada desert: rain turned the site into a muddy quagmire that made the festival a survival ordeal for some of the 70,000 participants.

For some veteran "burners," a weekend of rain didn't ruin the counterculture festival's vibe on the so-called playa, even as a few attendees fled the sodden Nevada desert for civilization.

Despite reports of vehicles trapped in the sludge on the road out and warnings from organizers to shelter in place and conserve food and water, festivalgoer Willonius Hatcher said he felt "good." "I'm not worried," he told AFP at one campsite where many were gathering in hopes of snagging a few minutes of internet access.

"I've learned to go with the flow here." Attendees stomp around with clumps of dried mud clinging to their feet -- some trade advice on how to rig plastic trash bags and socks into makeshift boots -- while others go barefoot.

With their usual art installations and other entertainment canceled -- including the festival's namesake event, the burning of a 40-foot effigy known as "the Man" -- burners make jokes to try to cheer each other up despite the desperate circumstances.

"Rain is a blessing in disguise low-key," Hatcher said, "because we're talking to so many people, and we're forced to slow down.""There's beauty in chaos and I'm choosing to embrace that," added the 39-year-old comedian and screenwriter, who missed his flight out Sunday when he couldn't escape the muddy site.

