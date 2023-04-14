Goal-hungry Haaland targets more records for Man City

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Is any record safe with Manchester City hotshot Erling Haaland around? The 22-year-old Norwegian could overhaul Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38-game Premier League season this weekend, with relegation-threatened Leicester the fearful visitors.

The overall single-season record of 34 goals in the Premier League era -- set in the days of 42 games per side by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer -- will surely be next to fall.

Haaland's goal in Manchester City's 3-0 demolition of Bayern Munich this week -- his 11th in the Champions League this season -- was his 45th for the club in all competitions in an incredible debut campaign for Pep Guardiola's team.

That broke the all competitions goal record by a Premier League player since the rebranded top-flight was founded in 1992, with the previous highest total set 20 years ago by Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy and matched in 2017/18 by Liverpool's Salah.

Van Nistelrooy and Salah both took 52 games to score those 44 goals. Haaland has played just 39 games so far.

"He is the most efficient striker I have ever seen. His goalscoring is out of this world," said former England midfielder Owen Hargreaves, who played for Bayern and City.

Even Everton striker Dixie Dean's all-time English record of 63 goals set in the 1927/28 season looks within reach -- though his mark of 60 in the top-flight in that campaign will surely remain intact, with Haaland currently on 30.

There are a maximum of 15 games remaining for treble-chasing City this season -- nine in the league, the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Bayern followed by a likely semi-final over two legs and a possible final.

There is also an FA Cup semi-final against Championship side Sheffield United, with City favourites to progress to the final.