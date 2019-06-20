Goal of all peace efforts in Afghanistan now must be Government-Taliban talks: UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :The head of the United Nations Mission in Afghanistan has emphasized that the goal of all ongoing peace efforts must be to start formal negotiations between the Afghan Government and the Taliban to reach an agreement that would end the long-running war in the strife-torn country.

"I am encouraged by signs of increasing consultations between countries leading these initiatives in support of a political settlement," Tadamichi Yamamoto, Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), told the Security Council on Wednesday.

"The common message to the Taliban is clear: come to the table and negotiate directly with the Afghan government," he added.

In his briefing to the 15-member Council on the situation in Afghanistan, the UN envoy also spoke about the 28 September presidential elections.

"The presidential election scheduled for 28 September will be a key moment to reaffirm the legitimacy of Afghanistan's democratic political structure," said the envoy, who went on to describe how the electoral management bodies, state institutions, political leaders, candidates and international partners owe it to the citizens of Afghanistan to deliver credible and timely elections, and to accept the outcome.

Yamamoto said the decision of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to prioritize the holding of presidential election on 28 September gave much-needed clarity to the electoral Calendar, but he cautioned that timelines remain tight.

"Significant operational and technical challenges need to be overcome in order to deliver credible elections as scheduled," he stressed, noting how the political stakes remain high and underlining how the elections must be contested on what he called a level playing field.

"As my predecessors in this forum have stressed, ahead of previous elections, all candidates must have equal access to state resources," Yamamoto said. "Similarly, government officials must respect the principle of non-interference and refrain from using their position or resources to support a particular candidate." Yamamoto reminded all candidates – and their supporters – of the code of conduct they signed when submitting their nomination papers and urge all actors to exercise restraint and to show respect for state institutions, most importantly for the IEC and the Electoral Complaints Commission.

"Afghanistan cannot afford a contentious and protracted post-election crisis which could result in a president with brittle democratic domestic legitimacy," he said. "This would also harm the new president's ability to bring the Afghan people together in a meaningful and representative peace process." Turning back to the peace efforts, the UN diplomat described how the minds of the Afghan people and their international partners are more focused than ever on the need to reach a negotiated settlement.

"This momentum must not be lost," he stressed, noting that talks with the Taliban continue with broad international support, and describing how Afghanistan and some of its international partners are preparing for dialogue that would bring together voices across Afghan society.

Yamamoto called upon those countries with direct contacts and with influence over the Taliban to intensify their efforts towards the goal of direct talks between the government and the Taliban. "Ultimately," he said, "there is no substitute for the Afghan people taking ownership and advancing their inclusive dialogue towards a peace process." Government and political leaders, he went on to say, must foster consensus and create arrangements to represent the interests of all Afghan people.

"The pursuit of peace is at the forefront of the work by the United Nations in Afghanistan," he said. "We work on a broad spectrum of initiatives to help create the conditions for peace, ranging from support to Afghan grassroots organizations, dialogue with all parties concerned including the Taliban, to convening discussions on behalf of the international community." Yamamoto also touched on several other pressing issues, including the continuing high numbers of civilian casualties, endemic poverty, internal displacements and "extremely precarious conditions marked by climate change and war." In closing, the envoy said that Afghanistan has vast economic potential that remains untapped because of the conflict. He said the state has made progress in anti-corruption and public sector reforms and noted that development partners have started to explore ways to enhance assistance in anticipation of a possible peace deal.

"But this important work can only bear fruit if a settlement is achieved," he stressed. "The road to peace is still long, but with our united support for Afghanistan's full ownership of the peace process, I am cautiously optimistic that we are moving in the right direction." Meanwhile, a report by U.N. experts circulated Wednesday said the number of Taliban fighters, facilitators and non-combatants are estimated at approximately 100,000.

The experts monitoring sanctions against the Taliban said during the past 12 months, "control of 40 percent to 50 percent of Afghan territory was contested between the Taliban and government forces." The panel of expert said between 25 and 30 districts are now reported to be under full Taliban control, roughly double the number it reported last year.

"The Taliban have continued to undermine the morale of the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces by carrying out nocturnal attacks against isolated checkpoints, aided by new supplies of night vision scopes and sniper rifles arriving into Taliban arsenals," the panel said.

"This simple yet effective tactic has aided the Taliban's battle for control of rural areas and is likely a key reason for the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces ceding further ground to Taliban forces this year in an effort to consolidate government-held areas without taking excessive casualties in remote military outposts," it said.