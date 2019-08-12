Goal-scoring goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni takes charge at Cruzeiro

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Record goal-scoring goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni was named as the new coach of Brazilian side Cruzeiro on Sunday, three days after the struggling Belo Horizonte club sacked Mano Menezes.

Despite being a keeper, Rogerio Ceni, 46, found fame in his playing days for scoring 131 goals in his career -- 69 penalties, 61 free-kciks and one goal in open play.

He was previously coach of Fortaleza who he took to promotion last season.

Cruzeiro are in 17th place in the table with just one win in their last 18 games in all competitions.

Rogerio played 1,237 games for Sao Paulo but as a coach with the club, he lasted just seven months in 2016.