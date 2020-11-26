Goal-shy Man City ease into Champions League last 16

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Piraeus, Greece, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Manchester City booked their place in the last 16 of the Champions League but there were more concerns for Pep Guardiola over his side's lack of ruthlessness in a 1-0 win at Olympiakos on Wednesday.

Phil Foden's low strike nine minutes before half-time ensured City deservedly kept up their 100 percent record in Europe this season to take a commanding lead of Group C.