Goalkeeper-less Kyrgyzstan Slump To World Cup Defeat

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

Goalkeeper-less Kyrgyzstan slump to World Cup defeat

Tokyo, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Kyrgyzstan lost 1-0 to Mongolia in World Cup qualifying on Monday after virus regulations ruled all three of the Central Asian side's goalkeepers out of the match.

Defender Aizar Akmatov was forced to start in goal after Kyrgyzstan's three regular 'keepers, two other players and 14 staff members were deemed as close contacts of a player who tested positive for Covid-19.

The players and staff, who all tested negative six times before and after arriving in Group F host country Japan, were barred from involvement in the game.

Kyrgyzstan would have leapfrogged Tajikistan into second place had they beaten the dead-last Mongolians.

But instead a 34th-minute Oyunbaataryn Mijiddorj goal gave Mongolia the win, putting a dent in Kyrgyzstan's World Cup chances.

Japan, who are already assured of first place in the group, were set to take on Tajikistan later in the day.

