Goalkeeper To Goaltender: Peter Cech Signs For Ice Hockey Club

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:01 AM

Goalkeeper to goaltender: Peter Cech signs for ice hockey club

London, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech on Wednesday said he was swapping football for ice hockey after signing to play for a British league team as a goaltender.

The 37-year-old Czech, who retired from playing in the summer, said he was reigniting his passion for a sport he first played as a youngster by penning a deal with the Guildford Phoenix.

"I am delighted to have the opportunity to play with the Phoenix to get the match experience," Cech told the club's website.

"I hope I can help this young team to achieve their goals for the season and try to win as many games as possible when I have the chance to play.

"After 20 years of professional football this is going to be a wonderful experience for me to play the game I loved to watch and play as a kid."Guildford, who were founded in 2017 and based just south of London, are in the fourth tier of Britain's ice hockey system.

Cech won four Premier League titles, four FA Cups, three League Cups, the Champions League and the Europa League during his Chelsea career, with a further FA Cup success coming at Arsenal.

